Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Dabidi Dibidi controversy, 'he wished me on Valentine's Day'

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and actress Urvashi Rautela recently opened up on a past controversy which hogged attention for days and made headlines. She addressed the hullabaloo regarding her movie Daaku Maharaaj with South legend Nandamuri Balakrishna and the row which erupted after the controversial song Dabidi Dibidi.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About The Backlash For Dabidi Dibidi Song; ‘I Wasn't Doing Anything Out Of Ordinary’

On Dabidi Dibidi controversy

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Speaking to Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela said the controversy around her film, Daaku Maharaaj, with Nandamuri Balakrishna, slowly snowballed online. “I don’t know... sometimes it’s like one thing leads to another thing, then third thing, fourth thing... it was like that."

On working with Balakrishna, Urvashi said: “Working with him was definitely really, really amazing and if you watch the film, do watch our action sequences also... that is really kick,” she added, calling herself “lucky to work with him.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Dabidi Dibidi Dance Controversy With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Fans reaction to Balakrishna's antics

The South icon Balakrishna's interactions with fans have many a times gone viral where clips of him throwing or push away phones amid the crowd have surfaced online. Reccting to this, Urvashi said, "Yeah, many times I’ve seen… and it always used to be like… it used to be fun watching all this."

She added that fans do not always respond negatively to these incidents. According to her, “They also love it… they are also happy… you won’t imagine,” she said.

Urvashi called Balakrishna energetic and easy to talk to. As opposed to his on-screen aggressive image, Urvashi said he is 'very childlike and very fun-loving'. She recalled how on Valentine's Day he wished her, "Last year on Valentine’s Day, Balakrishna garu was the first person who wished me, " she quipped.

About Dabidi Dibidi controversy

Dabidi Dibidi is a song from 'Daaku Maharaaj' which faced massive backlash upon release on social media, with many calling out the huge age gap between 30-year-old Urvashi and Nandumuri, 64. The song was also criticised for its inappropriate choreography, which was termed as “vulgar” by many.