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  • /Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on 'deeply disturbing' Tiger Shroff firing incident, demands swift action

Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on 'deeply disturbing' Tiger Shroff firing incident, demands swift action

Actress Urvashi Rautela and film industry leaders have strongly condemned the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff outside a Juhu football club, urging authorities to take immediate action as concerns over safety in Mumbai rise.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on 'deeply disturbing' Tiger Shroff firing incident, demands swift action

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on 'deeply disturbing' Tiger Shroff firing incident, demands swift action
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