/Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on 'deeply disturbing' Tiger Shroff firing incident, demands swift action

Expressing concern over the emotional impact of the incident on the family, he added, “One can understand the trauma which Jackie and the entire family must be undergoing now. They must have never expected that this will happen to their son. The entire atmosphere of insecurity, unsafe, has crept into the industry. It was the second attack on our industry in recent times, where earlier, a few months back, Rohit Shetty's house was under attack. Bullets were fired on his house also.”