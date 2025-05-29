Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Called Her 'Queen Of Cannes', Netizen Calls It 'Delusion'

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela claims Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio called her the “Queen of Cannes” but social media users aren’t buying it. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of selfies with Dicaprio and captioned it: ““When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment #QueenMovesOnly #QueenOfCannes #LeoAndUR #UrvashiRautela #Cannes2025 #leonardodicaprio.”

However, it’s the comment section that really steals the show, as social media users are skeptical of the actress’s claim especially given her track record.

One asked: “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes?” Another asked a similar question in the comment section: “Does Leonardo himself know about this?” “Usko ye pata hai ke usnay apko queen bola hai,” a third person asked. A user simply said that Urvashi is not 21. A netizen questioned the actress if the Hollywood icon compliment her for “Daaku Maharaaj” and “Dabidi Dibidi”.

One user wrote: “So, u wanna to be like KATE.” "It’s a desperate selfie," said a netizen. “Whole another level of delusion,” said another.

The actress was at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the carpet on the sidelines. However, there too she managed to find herself in a controversy. After being accused by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya of blocking a staircase at the prestigious event, Urvashi has hit back, calling the claims “cowardly lies.”

The actress firmly denied the allegations and addressed the issue head-on, setting the record straight with her side of the story. She accuses Diet Sabya of targeting hardworking outsiders like herself, suggesting the page survives by spreading negativity about people trying to make a mark.

Urvashi, who manages to be a center of all the mockery,found herself at the receiving end of heavy trolling once after drawing attention for her quirky accessories like a parrot-shaped bag and a dress that appeared torn, the actress once again went viral—this time for a video showing her posing on a grand staircase at her hotel.