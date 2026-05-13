Urvashi Rautela dazzles in silver embellished gown at Cannes 2026, says ‘I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India’

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela made a dramatic and grand entry at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12. While earlier rumours suggested that she might skip the red carpet this year, her dazzling appearance put all speculation to rest as she marked her fifth appearance at the prestigious event.

The actress opted for a heavily embellished sheer silver gown. She wore a creation by Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture.

The outfit featured a figure-hugging sheer silhouette with lavender mesh detailing and intricate silver embellishments on the bodice.

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The ensemble was further elevated with crystals, beads and sculpted stonework, giving it an armour-inspired appearance under the flashing cameras on the red carpet. Flowing cape sleeves added a dramatic touch to the look.

Staying in sync with the silver theme, Urvashi accessorised with a statement maang tika-inspired headpiece featuring a bird motif and shimmering tassels, along with matching oversized earrings.

‘I’m no more Urvashi’

Speaking from the red carpet to Brut, Rautela opened up about representing India at the global event and said, “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India.” She added that she was proud to wear JoliPoli Couture for the ceremony and called it a privilege to represent the country at Cannes 2026.

She further reflected on representing the country for the fifth time and said, “It's my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I've always represented my country in the best possible manner... Today is going to be truly special.”

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt's stunning sculpted corset silhouette at red carpet wins hearts - In Pics

Urvashi's Cannes journey

Rautela has often grabbed attention at Cannes with her maximalist fashion choices.

From wearing an alligator necklace in 2023 to carrying a parrot-shaped clutch last year, the actress has consistently made headlines for her bold fashion moments at the French Riviera event.

This marked her fifth year at the prestigious festival.

Last year, Urvashi raised eyebrows with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch. Her well-fitted tube dress, heavy makeup and dramatic accessories became one of the talking points from the event. The parrot clutch was from Judith Leiber and reportedly cost $5,495 (approximately ₹4.68 lakh).