Urvashi Rautela Drags Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan When Asked About Being Called Beauty Without Brains

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after responding to being labelled a “beauty without brains.” The actress, who has faced considerable trolling for various reasons, was recently asked in an interview about her reaction to the criticism. In her response, Urvashi brought up the names of some of the most well-known figures in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan—suggesting that even they are not spared from public trolling.

When questioned about the “beauty without brains” label, Urvashi confidently replied, “The thing is… even the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and my most favourite superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are not spared by people. So, you tell me, what can be done about this?, she told to Instant Bollywood.

This comparison, however, did not sit well with many on social media, with critics pointing out that it was inappropriate for Urvashi to equate herself to such respected personalities. Her comments have sparked further trolling, with many questioning her decision to include iconic figures like SRK and Salman Khan in the same breath as herself.

The actress has faced backlash for her public statements before, especially after an interview with ANI where she made a highly publicized comment while discussing the attack on Saif Ali Khan. During the conversation, Urvashi seemed to shift the focus away from the incident when she flaunted her expensive gifts, including a diamond-studded Rolex watch gifted by her mother and a mini watch on her finger from her father. She remarked, “It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger. However, we don’t feel confident wearing these items openly due to the insecurity of being attacked. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.”

This statement was widely criticised for its tone-deafness, as many felt that flaunting wealth during a serious conversation about an attack was in poor taste. Urvashi’s attempt to address the backlash and her response to being labelled “beauty without brains” have only further fuelled the online debate about her actions and statements.