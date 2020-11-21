Urvashi Rautela fans are busy guessing the last 2 digits of her phone number after this viral post!

New Delhi: The stunning beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is back again with her upcoming project by Vishal Mishra. Recently her social media has been flooded by fans and followers commenting on her post for the new music launch.

The music launch is from the Viral Originals and a retro vintage mix song 'Wo Chaand Kaha Sey Laogi' has been making headlines for a few days now starring Urvashi Rautela and Mohsin Khan.

Urvashi disclosed that the song is very close to her heart and it focuses on a small-town girl who arrives in Mumbai for her actor life and the struggle she as an actor has to face to reach the step of stardom.

Urvashi's latest updates on her social media has the fans going gaga over to find the last 2 digits of her phone number.

The comments of the fans where followers are requesting her to disclose the information of her contact. Her first look for the shoot is out more than 4 days to go for the music to reach the audience.