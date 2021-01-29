Urvashi Rautela features in 'Top 10 sexiest models in the world' list

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela started the year with a bang as she has reportedly signed a 3-film deal with a big studio. The actress who was last seen in the Ajay Lohan starrer ‘Virgin Bahnupriya’, has a few plum projects in her kitty.

Urvashi Rautela has featured in the 'Top 10 sexiest model in the world'. In the list, models like Irina Shayk, Sara Pinto Sampaio, and many more are included. Described as the youngest actress/model to win n-number of titles like Miss Teen India, Miss Asian Supermodel India, Indian Princess, Miss Queen of the Year International India, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International World, Miss Diva Universe, Urvashi has been named in the coveted list.

She was also seen in "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" song. The actress undertook vocal and dance training in more than 25 different dance forms.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.