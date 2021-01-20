Urvashi Rautela flaunts her curves in a shimmering fuchsia pink dress, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela never misses a chance to surprise her fans. She recently announced her next project "Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming projects, be it the music video "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" or her Internation project with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela is active on social media and shares insights into her day-to-day life. She dropped a video of her in a shimmering fuchsia pink dress. The leggy lass has accessorised her look with a pair of dangling earrings, a ring, and a gold bracelet. Urvashi is seen posing in front of the mirror, giving heart-melting expressions. Check out the video here.

On the work front, after receiving a huge amount of love for her recent release "Virgin Bhanupriya", Urvashi Rautela will be debuting in the Telugu cinema industry with "Black Rose" which is said to be a bilingual thriller that will be released in Hindi & Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of a Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz.

The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for which will be made soon.