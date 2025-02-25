Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Real Diamond Birthday Dress As She Grooves With Orry At A Night Club In Dubai

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela never fails to make headlines with her extravagant style, and this time, she has taken things to another level by flaunting a real diamond-studded dress on her birthday. The actress, who is known for her opulent fashion choices, shared a video on Instagram where she was seen dancing with social media sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, at a nightclub in Dubai.

In the video, Urvashi is seen grooving to the viral song Dabidi Dibidi while exuding confidence in her sparkling diamond ensemble. As always, her over-the-top fashion choices have sparked discussions online, with some fans in awe of her style and others questioning the practicality of wearing a dress adorned with real diamonds. However, Urvashi seems unbothered by the mixed reactions and continues to embrace her lavish persona.

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has been in the spotlight for her extravagant displays of wealth. Just a few weeks ago, she was mocked for showing off the expensive gifts she received from her parents while expressing her condolences over Saif Ali Khan’s home intrusion incident. Despite the criticism, Urvashi remains unfazed, proving that she lives by her own rules.

As the actress continues to make bold fashion statements, fans are left wondering what jaw-dropping look she will unveil next. Love her or hate her, Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to keep the spotlight on herself.