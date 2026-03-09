Urvashi Rautela leaves Kuwait 'in tears' amid Middle east tensions, says ‘I suddenly felt scared’

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between Israel and Iran, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was seen leaving Kuwait.

The actress shared an emotional update on Instagram, explaining her state of mind while boarding a flight out of the country.

In her story, she wrote: "I was completely fine until the moment I sat on the plane… but as soon as I settled in, this sudden wave of fear came over me and my heart just started racing. I don’t know why, but I started feeling really scared all of a sudden."

She further added: "Right now I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious, and I really need your prayers. Please keep me in your thoughts for a safe journey. It would mean so much to me.

I’m sorry if this sounds emotional or if I worried you in any way… I just felt like I should share how I’m feeling. Your prayers and support truly mean the world to me right now."

According to sources close to the situation, Rautela had been in Kuwait for a professional commitment when the regional security situation suddenly escalated.

In her Instagram story, the actress appeared emotional and was seen wiping away tears as she prepared to board her flight. She reportedly thanked local officials and airport staff for ensuring safe departures during the uncertain situation.

Actors Stranded in the Middle East

Actress Sonal Chauhan, who was stranded at Dubai International Airport, appealed for assistance through social media, tagging Narendra Modi and the Indian government while seeking help to return home safely.

Actor Esha Gupta later confirmed that she had safely returned to India after experiencing tense moments at the airport in Abu Dhabi. In a note shared on social media, she described the moment airport operations were suddenly halted.

"By 1 pm the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us," she wrote, recalling how passengers comforted one another while trying to contact family members.

Gupta also praised the response of authorities in the United Arab Emirates, noting that airport staff and security personnel remained calm and helped manage the situation.

Meanwhile, actor Lara Dutta remains in Dubai with her daughter Saira and has been sharing updates on social media. In an emotional video, she recalled hearing loud explosions while at a film studio on February 28 and later seeing missiles intercepted in the sky. She described the experience as “unnerving,” adding that the sound of fighter jets and air defence systems caused windows and doors at her residence to rattle.

Dutta praised UAE authorities for their response, saying residents of different nationalities feel protected and supported. She also confirmed she is trying to find available flights back to Mumbai as services gradually resume.

With flights slowly resuming, normalcy is beginning to return across parts of the UAE, offering relief to thousands of Indians eager to return home.

On the diplomatic front, Indian missions across the Gulf have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait said in a post on X that it remains “fully engaged” in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

"Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, hotel managements and airlines," the embassy said.

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations.

(Inputs from ANI)