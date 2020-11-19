Urvashi Rautela meets the legendary Milkha Singh at airport - Watch

Mumbai: The Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is always been one to appreciate and love exceptional talents so when she recently met the legendary Milkha Singh at the Mumbai international airport, she couldn't hide being overjoyed.

The actress met Milkha Singh at the international airport of Mumbai. Due to the COVID -19 outbreak, several precautions are being observed and social distancing is a norm. The actress talked about her special impromptu meeting amid the pandemic.

"Being a sprinter myself such an incredible and miraculous feeling meeting legendary Milkha Singh sir (The Flying Sikh, country's former track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army). His discipline, willpower and hard work proved well as his story reflects his desire clearest."

In a video shared on social media of herself feeling starstruck as she touches the feet of the retired runner in a way of showing her utmost respect for Milkha Singh.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has been going viral for her recent Avant grandè looks of her recent photoshoot in Dubai. This year, she also became the first Indian woman to walk the Arab Fashion week. In Bollywood, her movie "Virgin Bhanupriya" hit the screens and hearts of fans in the Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.