Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela has finally addressed the criticism surrounding her song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaj. The actress, who has been receiving mixed reactions for the dance number, opened up about the backlash in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, stating that the song was specifically crafted for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fanbase.



Speaking about the song’s intention, Urvashi explained, “If we really focus on the vocals or the audio part, it is made for Balayya’s fans. Every lyric, every sentence, every word is crafted according to their mindset.”

Despite her confidence in the project, the negative response to the song took her by surprise. Urvashi revealed that everything had gone smoothly during rehearsals and that she had worked with choreographer Master Shekar, with whom she has collaborated multiple times before.

“When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph for any song. This was my fourth time working with Master Shekar, so it wasn’t like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control.”

Urvashi admitted that she didn’t anticipate such a strong reaction from the audience and was taken aback by the criticism. “Honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it’s been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn’t realize it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned.”

She further emphasized that Dabidi Dibidi was always intended to be a high-energy, massy track and that her team never expected such scrutiny. “Everything was done so nicely. It’s a peppy song; it’s supposed to be a massy song. We never expected people to talk about it in this manner. As a team, we truly didn’t anticipate this reaction. We thought it would be taken positively, and I also read other perspectives about it.”

Despite the backlash, Urvashi remains unfazed and continues to focus on her professionalism. She highlighted her approach to handling criticism, stating that she never lets negative feedback affect her passion for her work. “Since day one, I have always made sure to keep my identity and professionalism separate. Whatever constructive criticism comes my way, I make sure it doesn’t overshadow my passion and enthusiasm. I always embrace constructive criticism as an artist and remain mindful of my work.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Urvashi Rautela continues to stand by her work, asserting that the song was executed exactly as planned and meant to entertain Balakrishna’s dedicated fanbase.