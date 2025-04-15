Advertisement
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela’s Sorry Bol Vs Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha? Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’s Deleted Post Goes Viral

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a post comparing her song Sorry Bol from Jaat to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha from Raid 2, before deleting it shortly after.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Urvashi Rautela’s Sorry Bol Vs Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha? Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’s Deleted Post Goes Viral (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has once again found herself in the spotlight following her recent appearance in the dance number Sorry Bol from the action film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The song, which has received a mixed response from audiences, sparked online chatter after Rautela shared – and later deleted – a social media post comparing it to Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit track Nasha from the upcoming film Raid 2.

Rautela had posted a screenshot on Instagram of a fan comment that claimed, “This song is far better than Nasha.” The post was swiftly deleted, but not before a Reddit user captured and shared the image.

The Sorry Bol track features Urvashi in a high-energy dance sequence alongside Randeep Hooda. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat hit cinemas on April 10, 2025. The film, also starring Regina Cassandra and Vineet Singh, has seen a lukewarm reception at the box office.

In contrast, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha, from Raid 2, has already become a fan favorite, riding high on popularity charts. The sequel to the 2018 hit Raid sees Ajay Devgn return as income tax officer Amay Patnaik, this time facing off against a corrupt politician played by Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Bhatia herself. Raid 2 is slated for release on May 1, 2025.

This isn’t the first time Rautela has made headlines for her remarks. Previously, she drew criticism after claiming her film Daaku Maharaaj had outperformed Kiara Advani’s Game Changer commercially.

