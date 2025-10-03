New Delhi: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is once again in the spotlight, and this time for mirroring global icon Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram activity almost exactly, sparking a fresh round of online mockery and debate.

A Reddit post quickly went viral, which showcased Urvashi Rautela shared four Instagram Stories nearly identical to Priyanka Chopra’s earlier posts, including a tribute to primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, Dussehra wishes, and a message honouring Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

While Chopra’s posts resonated with her long-standing advocacy for animal rights and global causes, Urvashi’s duplicate stories, shared just hours later, raised eyebrows for their striking similarity.

Tribute to Jane Goodall Sparks the Trend

Dr. Jane Goodall, the iconic environmentalist and chimpanzee expert, was recently reported to have passed away of natural causes. Priyanka Chopra paid tribute by sharing an old TIME interview where Goodall spoke about the importance of hope and its role in shaping humanity's future.

Soon after, Urvashi shared the very same tribute, same visuals, same captions, leading fans to draw direct comparisons.

Not Her First Time Under Fire for Copying

Social media users were quick to remind others that this isn’t the first time Rautela has faced accusations of plagiarism. Back in 2020, she came under fire after tweeting a review of the Oscar-winning film Parasite. The tweet was later found to be almost word-for-word identical to a post originally written by New York-based writer JP Brammer.

At the time, Urvashi had written, “One thing I really love about Parasite is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly. What they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love."

The tweet led to significant backlash, though Urvashi did not publicly address the issue.

Reddit Reacts: “She’s Harmless Fun”

Reddit users were quick to pick up on the latest incident, sharing screenshots and reactions. Some users laughed it off, with one writing, “Urvashi is fun in small doses.” Another joked, “She basically took screenshots and cropped.” A third added, “I love her… she’s harmless fun.” Another user noted, "Very clearly being cropped from PC's stories"