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Urvashi Rautela vs AI Firm: Rs 7,000 crore claim gets a sharp reply from founder

Urvashi Rautela controversy: The response comes as Urvashi Rautela’s team continues to raise concerns over the alleged commercial use of the actress’ name, image and likeness through AI.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela vs AI Firm: Rs 7,000 crore claim gets a sharp reply from founder
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Urvashi Rautela vs AI Firm: Rs 7,000 crore claim gets a sharp reply from founder
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