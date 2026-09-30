/Urvashi Rautela sues AI firm, demands Rs 7000 cr damages: A look into her net worth & extravagant lifestyle

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela is back in the news! This time it is not for her statements or bold outfits but for her legal battle with an AI firm. The actress's team has taken legal action against a Los Angeles-based company, alleging that the firm used her name, pictures and videos without permission, seeking damages that are currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore, reportedly.
The incident unfolded after Los Angeles-based AI company Bollywood.AI's viral interview with Urvashi, in which they asked her about her views on Bollywood and artificial intelligence. During the interview, Urvashi said, “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”
The response comes as Urvashi Rautela’s team continues to raise concerns over the alleged commercial use of the actress’ name, image and likeness through AI.
In a statement, her team said, “Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using Urvashi’s name, images and videos without authorization. We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi Rautela.”
The controversy has gained attention amid growing concerns about celebrities' identities being used in AI content without their consent. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Mohanlal among many others have sought the legal route in the past over the misuse of their images and voices through AI, deepfakes and voice cloning.
Responding to her comments, Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI founder and CEO Sheeraz Hasan took to his Instagram handle and said that the words were not put in the actress’ mouth. He wrote, “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.
“Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas, and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”
According to several reports, Urvashi Rautela's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 250 crore to Rs 550 crore - charging a huge figure for her performances, brand endorsements and movies.
The actress bought home a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 12 crore in 2025. She also added a green Mercedes G-Wagon worth Rs 5 crore, to her luxe collection. She has over 69.3 million followers on Instagram alone - making her a popular celebrity on social media.
Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her Hollywood debut with a Netflix film tentatively titled Renata Fonte, alongside Michele Morrone. It will be directed by Barbara Bialowas and produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes. She is also set to make her lead debut in Telugu films with Black Rose, directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, scheduled for release on December 20, 2026.
(With IANS inputs)
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