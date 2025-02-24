Urvashi Rautela To Marry Orry? Their Interaction Leaves Netizens Curious & How

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is making headlines once again, but this time, it’s not for a film or a red carpet-appearance. A lighthearted social media exchange between Urvashi and influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has left netizens buzzing with curiosity about a possible wedding.

Orry, who is known for his larger-than-life social media presence and elite Bollywood connections, recently shared photos from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding. Dressed in a stylish red kurta, white pants, and a matching jacket, he looked dapper as ever. But what truly stole the show was Urvashi Rautela’s unexpected comment on his post.

The actress wrote, “Can’t wait to attend your marriage,” which immediately caught the attention of fans. Orry, known for his quirky sense of humour, replied with just one word: “Our.”



This cheeky response sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating if there was more to the story. The comment thread quickly gained traction, with users dropping hilarious reactions, “Wait… Is this happening for real?” “Orry is Bollywood’s main character now—anything is possible!” “Manifesting this wedding just for the chaos!”



Despite the viral moment, it seems like the exchange was purely in jest. Urvashi and Orry have never been romantically linked before, and neither has made any serious comments about marriage. However, their fun interaction has certainly kept fans entertained.



For now, Urvashi is in the headlines for her gorgeous appearance at the India Vs Pakistan match that was held in Dubai last evening, while Orry continues to be Bollywood’s favourite socialite, making headlines with his glamorous lifestyle and celebrity friendships. Whether this wedding talk was just a joke or the start of something unexpected—only time will tell!

