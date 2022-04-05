Urvashi Rautela wears Michael Cinco gown worth Rs 40 lakh at Emigala 2022 - PICS

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Emigala Awards 2022 and added another award to her collection. She performed at the world's only seven-star hotel, the Burj Al Arab. The actress bagged the award of India's Pride and the most powerful woman award at the Emigala 2022 Awards.

The actress chose to wear a couture collection by Michael Cinco - a blue zircon crystallized gown. Urvashi opted for a mermaid dress which had a tube deep neck with a sweetheart neckline. The entire ensemble, with those zircon crystals sea through the thigh-high design, made her look stunning, as always.

Talking about the makeup, the actress went all bold with her eyes, with a blue perfect blended eyeshadow, a perfect wing line along with those heavy lashes and a nude lip shade to add that perfect glam to the look, and those perfect cheekbones and blush made her look more scintillating as always.

The entire look of the quotient cost a whopping amount worth Rs 40 Lakh, which Urvashi carried exquisitely.

As the actress graced her presence, she also performed in front of 50,000 people at the top of Burj Al Arab. She bagged the award and thanked all her fans and family for always believing in her.

She is the first-ever Indian to perform at such a massive international event.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. She will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.