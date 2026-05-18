Urvashi Rautela's embellished JoliPoli Couture gown at Cannes 2026 costs Rs 1500 cr? Find out here

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela stunned the world with her yet another striking first look at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. She wore an dazzling JoliPoli Couture, a label known for heavily embellished couture creations. But do you know the price of this number?

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela dazzles in silver embellished gown at Cannes 2026, says ‘I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India’

Urvashi Rautela's Rs 1500 cr worth Cannes 2026?

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According to Brut India, her stylish ensemble is reportedly valued at around Rs. 1500 crore (155.87 Million USD). The silver gown was reportedly conceptualised as a couture installation rather than a conventional red carpet dress. It has allegedly become the most expensive red carpet look in Cannes history, racing past Kim Kardashian’s much-publicised Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala appearance from the past.

Urvashi stunned everyone in a heavily embellished sheer silver gown. She wore a creation by Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The figure-hugging sheer silhouette with lavender mesh detailing and intricate silver embellishments on the bodice made her stand out from the crowd.

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The gown had crystals, beads and sculpted stonework, giving it an armour-inspired appearance under the flashing cameras on the red carpet. Flowing cape sleeves added a dramatic touch to the look.

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2026 statement

Speaking from the red carpet to Brut, Rautela opened up about representing India at the global event and said, “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India.” She added that she was proud to wear JoliPoli Couture for the ceremony and called it a privilege to represent the country at Cannes 2026.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming work

Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming major projects include the multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle , the bilingual thriller Black Rose. She is also working on a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2 , alongside an untitled Hollywood project with actor Michelle Morrone.