Urvashi Rautela's embellished JoliPoli Couture gown at Cannes 2026 costs Rs 1500 cr? Find out here
Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming major projects include the multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the bilingual thriller Black Rose.
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New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela stunned the world with her yet another striking first look at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. She wore an dazzling JoliPoli Couture, a label known for heavily embellished couture creations. But do you know the price of this number?
ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela dazzles in silver embellished gown at Cannes 2026, says ‘I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India’
Urvashi Rautela's Rs 1500 cr worth Cannes 2026?
According to Brut India, her stylish ensemble is reportedly valued at around Rs. 1500 crore (155.87 Million USD). The silver gown was reportedly conceptualised as a couture installation rather than a conventional red carpet dress. It has allegedly become the most expensive red carpet look in Cannes history, racing past Kim Kardashian’s much-publicised Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala appearance from the past.
Urvashi stunned everyone in a heavily embellished sheer silver gown. She wore a creation by Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. The figure-hugging sheer silhouette with lavender mesh detailing and intricate silver embellishments on the bodice made her stand out from the crowd.
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The gown had crystals, beads and sculpted stonework, giving it an armour-inspired appearance under the flashing cameras on the red carpet. Flowing cape sleeves added a dramatic touch to the look.
Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2026 statement
Speaking from the red carpet to Brut, Rautela opened up about representing India at the global event and said, “Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India.” She added that she was proud to wear JoliPoli Couture for the ceremony and called it a privilege to represent the country at Cannes 2026.
Urvashi Rautela's upcoming work
Urvashi Rautela’s upcoming major projects include the multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the bilingual thriller Black Rose. She is also working on a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thiruttu Payale 2, alongside an untitled Hollywood project with actor Michelle Morrone.
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