New Delhi: The Cannes is here and so are the starry appearances. Expect Urvashi Rautela to break the internet not just her viral interviews on social media but also her red carpet looks. The actress's first red carpet look at Cannes 2025 Day 1 has got netizens hooked, booked and cooked. She stepped out in a vibrant outfit, with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch which is worth Rs 4 Lakh as per Diet Sabya.

URVASHI RAUTELA AT CANNES 2025

Urvashi Rautela's tube well-fitted dress, heavy make-up and tiara and oh that parrot cluth stole the attention. The parrot clutch is from Judith Leiber, and it costs $5,495 ( ₹4,68,064.10). She dropped a video and pictures of her Cannes Day fun on her social media handle. Take a look below:

Diet Sabya, a fashion critic also posted her look and netizens couldn't stop by comment on her latest look: Orry wrote: Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked canned red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela only thing missing is the Rolex.

Bhumi Pednekar loved her parrot clutch and wrote: Uff love her (parrot emoji)

One user said: Was Daku Maharaj shown at the festival? Another one wrote: Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness.

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2025

The prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival is here and so is the excitement around it. The French Riviera started this year from May 13 to May 24, 2025, with all the global A-listers from cinema, fashion, and art, making heads turn at the Red Carpet. The event, held in Cannes, France, will see film premieres, starry appearances, and the coveted Palme d’Or.

The entire festival will be streamed live 24/7 via through The Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel, Mubi, FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST for Indian users) and The official Festival de Cannes website.

The Cannes Film Festival's official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts will share all the updates, BTS moments and highlights from the grand event.