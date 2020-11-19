Urvashi Rautela's leopard print nightsuit turns heads at the airport - See pic!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fashionista, Urvashi Rautela has been a style icon since she represented India in the Miss Universe pageant 2015. Over the years, Urvashi has successfully turned the airports around the world into her personal runways, and don't we love it.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport, looking her most comfortable and wild self in the camp look. She sported a leopard print Boohoo nightwear that looks like something she can jump right into bed wearing, and also walk a ramp in! The outfit was paired with a thick overcoat in black with white fur lining, an ode to the Delhi winters, where the actress was last seen leaving from.

The diva worked the look with a pair of high fashion mini lensed shades and black loafers with a dewy bare face, looking absolutely gorgeous even when jet lagged.

Rautela, yet again resorted to her airport look Moto of being comfortable when you fly, and although unconventional, the look has us all wanting that jumpsuit.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela received a lot of love for her portrayal of the charming, Bubbly and innocent Bhanupriya in the movie “Virgin Bhanupriya” where Rautela was seen Romancing Gautam Gulati. The film released in the wake of the covid pandemic. Urvashi also became the first Indian woman to walk in the Arab Fashion week this season.