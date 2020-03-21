US-return Anupam Kher finds a new way to chat with BFF and neighbour Anil Kapoor in the times of coronavirus COVID-19 - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who recently returned Mumbai tfrom New York is in self-quarantine and as a responsible citizen of the country is also maintaining social distancing in the tough times of Coronavirus. However, he did find an innovative way to interact with his neighbour and longtime friend Anil Kapoor.

Both Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher stay nearby and have worked in multiple movies together. The latter in a video on Instagram revealed how it has been a ritual for him to always visit Kapoor's house after coming from a trip abroad but this time he has not.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor shared a video of how they are maintaining social and safe distancing in the times of COVID-19 outbreak. Watch here:

Quite innovative, right?

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor, who returned from London also followed the same way for interacting with her mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday.