Usha Mangeshkar misses late sisters Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle: ‘There will never be another like them’

Mumbai: Veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar has expressed grief over the sudden passing of her sister Asha Bhosle. She said that there will be no one like the late legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle again.

“Asha Tai is no more. We never imagined that she would leave us so suddenly. But the way she was, she would always say, ‘I will never sit down, I will stand and will keep working’, and that’s exactly how she left,” said Usha Mangeshkar, the youngest among four Mangeshkar sisters, after Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Asha Bhosle as well as only elder from brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

She further told IANS: “In a way, it feels good that her wish was fulfilled, but of course, it is a moment of grief for our family, and for India as well.”

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As a tribute, she shared that she would dedicate a Marathi song in her memory.

Also Read: From surviving an abusive marriage to losing her daughter: 8 unknown facts about Asha Bhosle

“A great singer has passed away, and there will never be another like her… neither Lata Mangeshkar nor Asha Bhosle. I will dedicate a Marathi song to her Jivalaga rahile re,” Usha Mangeshkar concluded.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 12.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, recorded her first playback song for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few.

Usha Mangeshkar has recorded many Marathi, Manipuri, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Odia, and Assamese songs. She gained prominence in 1975 after singing devotional songs for the movie Jai Santoshi Maa.