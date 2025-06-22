'Uske Bawajood Kaam Kar Rahe...' Salman Khan Opens Up On Brain Aneurysm And AV Malformation

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a startling revelation about his health during a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, now streaming on Netflix. The 59-year-old actor spoke candidly about the physical toll his body has taken over the years, disclosing a series of serious medical conditions he is currently battling, including a brain aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

“Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain,” Salman said during the episode.

("I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on.")

The actor explained that he continues to work despite these health setbacks, emphasising that age and repeated injuries have made recovery harder. This is not the first time Salman has spoken about trigeminal neuralgia — a rare and extremely painful nerve disorder. He had previously opened up about the condition in 2017 during a promotional event for his film Tubelight in Dubai. At the time, he referred to it as the “suicide disease,” a nickname given due to the intense pain many sufferers endure.

While the show included humorous moments, particularly when host Kapil Sharma asked Salman about marriage, the actor’s health revelation stood out as a rare moment of vulnerability from one of Bollywood’s most resilient stars.

The Great Indian Kapil Show began streaming on Netflix from June 21, with Salman’s episode generating strong reactions online for its mix of humour and raw honesty.