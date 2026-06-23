/'Uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi': Farah Khan reveals secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om

Farah then revealed how she prepared Deepika for Om Shanti Om and said, "Deepika, how much care I took of you." Farah said first she sent her to Anupam Kher's acting classes for three to four months. After that, she enrolled her in Kathak classes. Farah also revealed she did many look tests with Deepika. She said, "Audition nahi tha, it was more, I had decided I want her. Toh as a look test hum log ne Mehboob Studio mein rakha tha. She was very nervous."