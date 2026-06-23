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  • /'Uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi': Farah Khan reveals secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om

'Uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi': Farah Khan reveals secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan has revealed the extensive preparation that went into shaping Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om. From acting workshops and Kathak lessons to diction training and on-set observation sessions, the filmmaker left no stone unturned before introducing Deepika opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
'Uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi': Farah Khan reveals secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om
Image Credit: Farah Khan, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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