/'Uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi': Farah Khan reveals secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut in Om Shanti Om

Noted director, choreographer, producer, and actress Farah Khan recently opened up on how she prepred Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone for her grand debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. The film was directed by Farah Khan and featured both SRK and Deepika in double roles. Farah recalled how she trained Deepika for her debut film during a candid conversation with Dia Mirza in her recent cooking vlog.
Farah visited Dia Mirza's home for an episode of her cooking vlog with her cook, Dilip. It was during this conversation that Dia revealed she was not given any workshops or dance classes when she made her Bollywood debut. She said Farah made them attend workshops, enrolled them in classes, taught them proper etiquette and what acting really is, and even arranged dance classes for them.
Farah then revealed how she prepared Deepika for Om Shanti Om and said, "Deepika, how much care I took of you." Farah said first she sent her to Anupam Kher's acting classes for three to four months. After that, she enrolled her in Kathak classes. Farah also revealed she did many look tests with Deepika. She said, "Audition nahi tha, it was more, I had decided I want her. Toh as a look test hum log ne Mehboob Studio mein rakha tha. She was very nervous."
Farah also revealed, "Uski shoot bhi I started 10 days later. I said 10 din toh aake (I started her shoot 10 days later as well. I told her, 'For the first 10 days, just come to the set') and just be there on set, see how Shah Rukh Khan is working, how Shreyas Talpade is working. Just come and sit there every day."
Dia agreed, adding that such preparation can make a huge difference for newcomers.
Farah also revealed that Deepika's voice and diction needed considerable work before filming began. She said, "Aur uska naa problem hota tha uski voice tabhi bohot kharab thi. Aur diction was a typical that Karnataka ka Bangalore ka that South ka diction." Farah said her the team worked closely with Deepika to polish her Hindi, expressions and overall performance before the cameras rolled.
Om Shanti Om was released in 2007 and has since become a cult favourite. The film introduced Deepika Padukone to Hindi cinema opposite Shah Rukh Khan and became a massive commercial success. It cemented Deepika as one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers and marked the beginning of an illustrious career.
Since then, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have gone on to deliver several hits and blockbusters, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. The duo have now reunited for their sixth film together, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.
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