'Usko Pakistan Nhi Bhejna Chahiye…' Rakhi Sawant Extends Support To Seema Haider Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, who crossed into India illegally in 2023 to marry her Indian lover Sachin Meena, is facing renewed scrutiny following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

In response to the Indian government’s decision to revoke all Pakistani nationals' visas by April 27 —except medical visas valid until April 29—actress Rakhi Sawant has publicly come out in support of Seema, urging the authorities not to deport her.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress shared a video on her Instagram, referring Seema as 'Hindustan Ki Bahu', Rakhi said, "Guys Seema Haider ko pakistan nahi bhejna chahiye kyuki vo abb Hindustan ki bahu hai, sachin ki biwi hai, uske bacche ki ma hai (Guys Seema Haider should not be sent to Pakistan because she is the daughter-in-law of India, she is Sachin's wife and the mother of his child.)"

Rakhi said that Seema is now married to Sachin and the couple has a wife, so she should be allowed to stay in the country. According to her, forcing Seema to leave would be an injustice to women: "Vo Hindustani ho chuki hai kyuki vo Sachin ke Bacche ki ma ban chuki hai, toh aise kisi aurat par ananyaye nhi karna chahiye (She has become an Indian because she has become the mother of Sachin's child, so one should not judge any woman like this)," Rakhi stated.

"Ma nahi bani hoti toh shyd aap usko bhej skte the lekin vo abb hindustan ki bahu hai toh aap Seema Haider ke saath aisi galat cheezein nahi kar skte, galat vehvaar nhi kar skte, aurat ki izzat kare. (If she was not a mother, you could have sent her away, but now she is the daughter-in-law of India, so you cannot do such wrong things with Seema Haider, you cannot behave wrongly, you cannot disrespect a woman.)," Rakhi continued.

She further requested "Usko baharat se na nikala jaye…Pakistan na bheja jaye…shariyant kaun kar raha hai ye hume nhi pata toh innocent ke saath me ananye na kare. (He should not be expelled from India… he should not be sent to Pakistan…we do not know who is following the Shariat, so do not do injustice to the innocent)"

While acknowledging Seema’s Pakistani origins, Rakhi insisted that her new identity as a Hindu and daughter-in-law of India should be honored, "Pakistani hai vo, yeh mai maanti hu, lekin aaj vo Hindustan ki bahu hai aur vo ek Hindu ho chuki hai(I accept that she is Pakistani, but today she is the daughter-in-law of India and she has become a Hindu.)"

"Seema Haider ek aurat hai, koi football nhi hai jo aap usko laat mar ke nikal de (Seema Haider is a woman, not a football that you can kick out)" She concluded.

Watch The Video Here:

The visa cancellation order comes days after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting heightened national security measures.