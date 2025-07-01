'Usne Shyd Kuch Spray Kara' Content Creator Alleges 'Drugged', 'Robbed' On Train To Guwahati - WATCH

Travel vlogger Kanika Devrani has alleged she was drugged and robbed of her phone while travelling in the 2AC coach, raising concerns over railway security.

New Delhi: A travel vlogger and social media influencer has alleged that she was drugged and robbed while travelling in a 2AC coach of the Brahmaputra Mail, sparking fresh concerns over passenger security on Indian Railways.

Kanika Devrani, a YouTuber with more than 479 thousand Instagram followers, detailed the incident in a video shared on social media. The alleged theft took place during her journey from Delhi to Guwahati.

In the video, Devrani claimed she lost consciousness mid-journey and later discovered that her iPhone had been stolen by the time the train reached New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. "Usne shyd kuch spray kara, jisse shyd mereko kuch sense nahi hua, kyuki koi bhi agar asie travel krta hai toh mind toh alert rehta hi hai," she added. She alleged that an unauthorised individual entered her coach, possibly sprayed a sedative, and stole her phone.

“First-class AC tickets weren’t available, so I booked a 2AC ticket, thinking it would be equally safe. But I was wrong,” she said in Hindi, adding, “Maine socha first AC aur second AC dono mein safety toh hoti hi hai.”

She raised concerns about security lapses, questioning how someone without a valid ticket could gain access to a reserved compartment. “How can someone just enter the train without a ticket? Maybe it was someone local, or someone posing as railway staff, I have no idea,” she said.

According to Devrani, a fellow passenger seated near her also reported a similar experience. “The uncle next to me said his phone was also stolen. He was awake for the past four hours and was shocked that he didn’t notice anything happening,” she added.

Devrani claimed the coach warden downplayed the issue, allegedly saying, “Train mein toh koi bhi chala jata hai,” implying bad security on board.

She further alleged that Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials were uncooperative, even after she was able to trace her phone to Malda district in West Bengal using a tracking app. “Initially, the phone wasn’t traceable. But around 9:30 am, someone answered my mother’s repeated calls and kept asking for the password,” she said.

Watch The Video Here:

Despite the alarming experience, Devrani later posted an update on her Instagram Stories, reassuring her followers: “I am safe, guys. I’ve also tweeted about the issue. Thank you for your concern.”