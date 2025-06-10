Power star Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday joined the unit of director Harish Shankar's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'.

Sources say that the unit of the film has now begun a new schedule which is expected to go on for at least a month. Pawan Kalyan officially joined the unit that is shooting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, triggering a lot of excitement on the sets.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, all the prominent cast members of the film will be seen shooting in this schedule. Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film will be by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman will choreograph the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer. Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan. Pawan Kalyan, who has been completing all his pending film projects swiftly one after the other, only recently completed the shooting of his long pending film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu.'

The actor seems to have now set his sights on completing a considerable portion of 'Ustad Bhagat Singh', which has been scheduled for release next year.

Apart from Ustad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan will also be looking to complete his eagerly-awaited film, 'They call him OG', which is scheduled to hit screens on September 25 this year.