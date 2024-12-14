Advertisement
UTKARSH SHARMA

Utkarsh Sharma Performs Ganga Aarti Amidst Vanvaas Promotions In Banaras

Utkarsh Sharma, promoting his film Vanvaas, participated in the sacred Ganga Aarti in Banaras.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Utkarsh Sharma Performs Ganga Aarti Amidst Vanvaas Promotions In Banaras (Image: @iutkarsharma/Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who is currently on an extensive promotional tour for his upcoming film Vanvaas, recently visited the spiritual city of Banaras, where he participated in the sacred Ganga Aarti at one of the iconic ghats. The young actor, who stars alongside veteran Nana Patekar in the film, has been garnering attention with his promotional efforts across the country.

Sharing the divine experience with his fans, Utkarsh posted a series of photos and videos on social media, capturing the serenity and spiritual significance of the ritual. In his post, he wrote, “Surreal to witness Ganga Aarti. The melody of bells, the warmth of Mother Ganga and the grandeur of the aarti… all in all a unique and divine feeling never felt before #varanasi #gangaaarti #kashi.”

The photos showcase Utkarsh immersed in devotion, with glowing diyas and traditional chants enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. The actor’s visit not only highlights the cultural heritage of India but also resonates with the essence of Vanvaas, a film steeped in tradition and storytelling.

Fans have praised Utkarsh for embracing and promoting Indian culture during the Vanvaas promotions, further raising excitement for the film’s release. Directed with a strong focus on tradition and impactful performances, Vanvaas promises a compelling narrative. The film, featuring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, is set to release on December 20th.

