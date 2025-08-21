Vaani Kapoor Celebrates Birthday Early With Loved Ones, Shares Glimpses From Celebrations

Mumbai: Bollywood actress, Vaani Kapoor, who marks her birthday on the 23rd of August, seems to have rung in her big day in advance with family and friends together. The actress, who hinted at her celebrations with the caption, “Birthday love came early from the best ones,” on Instagram looks radiant as she is set to welcome another year of success and happiness.

Born on August 23, 1988 in New Delhi, Vaani Kapoor carved her path into the film industry with determination and talent. After studying tourism and working briefly in the corporate sector, she ventured into modelling before landing a big Bollywood break. Her acting debut came in 2013 with Yash Raj film's Shuddhi Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. The film became a hit with the youth and Vaani 's natural performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She soon made her Tamil debut with Aaha Kalyanam in 2014 and followed it up with daring romantic drama Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh. While the film sparked controversies, it was her bold screen presence and charm that caught the eyes of filmmakers.

After a brief break, Vaani returned with a high-profile film like War, sharing screen with Hrithik Roshan and later displayed her range with Bell Bottom and Shamshera. One of her most acclaimed performances came in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where she played a transgender woman with sensitivity and depth, winning both appreciation and respect for choosing such a path-breaking role. She recently made her digital debut with OTT series Mandala Murderers. As she celebrates her birthday this year, fans are reminded not just of her elegance and beauty, but of her journey as an actress who constantly reinvents herself.

The actress will now be seen in the movie Abeer Gulaal opposite Fawad Khan. The movie has been surrounded by controversies as it involves a Pakistani artist despite the ban on them in India, and as of yet will not be allowed for an India release.