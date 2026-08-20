/Vaani Kapoor embraces her ‘mildly feral’ side during jungle getaway, shares playful moments

Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor recently gave a glimpse of her carefree side as she shared a series of pictures from a jungle getaway. The ‘Befikre’ actress embraced her natural surroundings, posing barefoot and soaking in the peaceful setting. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vaani captioned the post, "Found my natural habitat. I’ll take this version of me. barefoot and mildly feral. smile came with the hair flip. just look up.” From her barefoot look to her playful poses, Vaani appeared to be embracing a more unfiltered and carefree version of herself.