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Vaani Kapoor embraces her ‘mildly feral’ side during jungle getaway, shares playful moments

Vaani Kapoor gave fans a peek into her carefree side as she shared candid pictures and a playful video from a peaceful jungle getaway.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Vaani Kapoor embraces her ‘mildly feral’ side during jungle getaway, shares playful moments
Image Credit: Vaani Kapoor, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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