VALENTINE'S DAY 2025

Valentine's Day 2025: From Anushka Sharma Proudly Bragging About Marrying The Greatest Man To Bebo Mentioning Saif Is Her Entire Universe; Times When Celebs Openly Expressed Their Love

Valentine’s Day 2025: Anushka Calls Virat ‘The Greatest Man,’ Kareena Says Saif Is Her Universe & More Celeb Love Declarations

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Valentine’s Day 2025: From Anushka Sharma Proudly Bragging About Marrying The Greatest Man To Bebo Mentioning Saif Is Her Entire Universe; Times When Celebs Openly Expressed Their Love Instagram

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day brings out the love and admiration in the hearts of celebrities, and this year, some of our favourite stars have expressed their affection for their partners in the most heartfelt ways. From Anushka Sharma’s adoration for her husband Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweet words about Saif Ali Khan, here’s a look at the romantic declarations that have captured our hearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma

Anushka Sharma: Known for her loving and grounded relationship with cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka took to social media to proudly share, “I am married to the greatest man in the world,” showcasing her deep admiration and respect for her husband. This simple yet powerful statement reflects her joy in being with Virat, who is often lauded for his down-to-earth nature and love for his family.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena Kapoor Khan: On the other hand, Bebo couldn’t help but gush over her husband, Saif Ali Khan, saying, “Saif is my entire being. He is my entire universe.” In her usual candid style, Kareena expressed how Saif is not only her partner but also the center of her world, proving that their bond goes beyond just love.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt, who is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, also shared her appreciation for her partner, mentioning, “He still makes my heart smile and my eyes shine.” This sweet sentiment captures the joy Alia finds in her relationship, reflecting a love that continues to bring happiness and excitement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh: Not to be left behind, Ranveer Singh has often shared how grateful he feels for his wife, Deepika Padukone. His recent post was no exception, as he wrote, “Mere ghar mein sach mein laxmi aayi hai,” referring to the Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. His words show how much he treasures their bond.

These expressions of love from Bollywood’s biggest stars remind us that romance isn’t just for the movies. Whether it’s Anushka’s pride, Kareena’s devotion, Alia’s joy, or Ranveer’s gratitude, these moments bring us closer to the hearts of our favourite celebrities.

