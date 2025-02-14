Valentine's Day 2025: As Valentine’s Day arrives, love is in the air! What better way to celebrate than by exploring the inspiring love stories of celebrities who have beautifully balanced success and personal fulfillment. Just as their success stories inspire us, so do their love journeys. Take a look at six beautiful tales of romance and achievement.

From Jackky - Rakul To Keerthy Suresh - Antony Thattil, Take a look !

Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh

One is an actor-producer carrying forward the legacy of one of Bollywood’s biggest production houses, while the other is an actor who has made her mark through her talent. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s journey—both in their careers and love life—is as captivating as it is inspiring. It was the pandemic-induced lockdown that changed everything for these two and brought them together. This growing connection eventually culminated in their wedding on February 21, 2024, in Goa. This year will also be special for the couple as they are collaborating professionally for the first time through ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi,’ produced by Jackky, with Rakul in a major role.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbaal

A whirlwind love story—that’s how the media describes Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship. In an interview shortly after tying the knot in June 2024, Sonakshi revealed that she was the first to express her feelings to Zaheer, calling it “love at first sight.” After nearly seven years together, the couple took the next step in their journey, always displaying mutual respect and admiration when asked about their relationship. Their chemistry has been evident in public appearances both before and after their wedding, highlighting the importance of comfort and companionship amid the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda

“With you, life is like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed,” Pulkit Samrat’s heartfelt words on Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday reflect his deep love for her. The couple never had a chance to work together until 2019, when they shared the screen for the first time in the multi-starrer ‘Pagalpanti’. After months of avoiding speculation about their relationship, they eventually made it public. They later collaborated on films like ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ and ‘Taish.’ After five years together, they tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in Manesar.

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth

Their love story has captivated fans across Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share a chemistry that shines both on and off screen, with their romance quietly flourishing away from the limelight. Reports of their relationship first surfaced in 2021, following their collaboration in a Telugu film, but the couple kept their bond private for over three years. Known for his simplicity and strong political views, Siddharth chose a low-key approach to announcing their engagement through a social media post. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district, embracing a minimalistic celebration. They later shared their wedding pictures on social media, making their union official.

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s journey from friendship to love has come full circle as the star couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Their wedding was a grand traditional Telugu ceremony, celebrating their rich cultural heritage. The vibrant event beautifully honored Telugu traditions, and the couple plans to visit a temple to express gratitude for their new journey together. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans had long predicted their dream wedding, especially after their frequent public appearances. The hashtag #SoChay is already trending across social media.

Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s wedding was a grand affair in Goa on December 12, 2024, beautifully blending Hindu and Christian traditions to celebrate their diverse backgrounds. Their 15-year journey of companionship leading up to this magical celebration is truly inspiring. Meanwhile, their dreamy wedding pictures are taking social media by storm.