Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares post with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, writes 'he’s here to stay!'

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares post with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, writes 'he’s here to stay!'

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of the well-known actor and politician Sarathkumar. She went to address the next part of her post to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. 

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares post with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, writes 'he’s here to stay!'
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares post with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, writes 'he’s here to stay!'
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar3 min ago
2
Ravichandran Ashwin4 min ago
3
Monsoon Health Update6 min ago
4
Fauzi11 min ago
5
Sonam Wangchuk17 min ago