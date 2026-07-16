/Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares post with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, writes 'he’s here to stay!'

She went on to disclose some details of their meeting. She said, "Laughing about what I told him on the sets of 'Sarkar'. I knew then that this was his journey. Always warm and humble. We even got to discuss a few women welfare-related issues and I’m looking forward to see the amazing changes unfold for the people of Tamil Nadu.!! God bless you sir and may the people of TN flourish under your leadership!!. @cmotamilnadu @actorvijay @jagadish_palanisamy #thalapathy #vijay.