New Delhi: Renowned Indian bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on October 9 at the age of 42, reportedly due to a heart attack during a medical procedure in Amritsar. His untimely death comes just a day after Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda died from injuries sustained in a recent road accident.

According to a report by India Today, Varinder was undergoing a minor operation for a bicep injury at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar when he suffered cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived.

Also Read | Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star & World's First Vegetarian Bodybuilder Who Died Of Heart Attack

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ghuman, widely celebrated as one of India’s first vegetarian bodybuilders to gain international recognition, was also a known figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He had represented India in multiple bodybuilding championships and even ventured into films.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Last Social Media Post

In his final social media post, Varinder had paid tribute to singer Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on October 8, 11 days after sustaining critical injuries in a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. Jawanda had been on ventilator support since September 27 before he succumbed to his injuries. He was 35.

Sharing a photo of Jawanda, Ghuman wrote in Punjabi: "RIP Brother Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe."

Also Read | Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 11-Day Battle Post Road Accident; Celebs And Politicians Mourn Loss

Take a look:

The sudden loss of both prominent personalities has left fans and the Punjabi community in mourning. Social media has since been flooded with tributes and expressions of shock.

"Life is too unpredictable," one user commented under Ghuman’s last post. Another wrote, "Kal Rajvir nu shardhanjli ditti, te ajj aap chala giya... life is so unfair and unpredictable. RIP bro." (Translation: "Yesterday he paid tribute to Rajvir, and today he himself is gone.")

About Varinder Singh Ghuman’s Death

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a professional bodybuilder and actor from Punjab, passed away on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His sudden demise at the age of 42 has left his family and fans deeply shocked.

A social media post, shared on his official Instagram, confirmed his passing.

Take a look at the post:

About Rajvir Jawanda’s Death