Varun Dhawan: 'Ab mujhe raat din, vaccine ka intezaar hain'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram.

In the picture, Varun lies by the poolside with his hair in the water. He borrowed a line from Sonu Nigam's hit song "Ab mujhe raat din" for the caption.

"Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain," Varun wrote.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan. "Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.