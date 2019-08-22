Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt collaborate for a project

Mumbai: "Student of the Year" co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have joined forces, this time for charity.

Alia has announced the next instalment of her closet sharing initiative 'Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe'. After actors Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha, Varun is the third celebrity guest to share handpicked favourites from his personal wardrobe, for charity.

"Varun is making his MiSu debut and I'm really thankful for his support! We need to start adopting a more conscious approach towards buying and discarding garments. We want to encourage more and more people to consider adding quality, preowned garments to their wardrobes and to help our environment by reducing waste," Alia said.

Proceeds from this wardrobe will support Salaam Bombay Foundation, which works with adolescents growing up in urban slums, to keep them in school through multiple programmes that impact their education, health and livelihood.

Speaking on the association, Varun said: "Sharing a garment is the most fun form of recycling it and keeping it away from landfills. Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe not only gives fans across the world the opportunity to own a garment from my personal closet, but together, we're also doing our bit for the environment."

The wardrobe is available on Saltscout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales.