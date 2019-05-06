Varun Dhawan excited about 'Coolie No. 1' remake

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan is "uncontrollably excited" about the remake of "Coolie No. 1", and says it is his new challenge.

Varun will be stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. David is on board to helm the remake as well.

"I feel honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of the remake! That's the next challenge that I'm ready to take up," Varun told IANS.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be filling in for Karishma Kapoor from the original. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the remake will release on May 1 next year.

What's keeping him busy at the moment?

"These days I am really busy at the sets of 'Street dancer 3D'. I'm super excited for it."

Apart from the film world, Varun, associated with Skybags, also featured in the "Always a Star" campaign.

On the association with the brand, he said: "I am thrilled to be associated with a brand like Skybags. The bag you carry is like an accessory; the style and the brand both are important to stay in vogue today! I enjoy being the brand ambassador as it helps me connect directly with the young audience."