Varun Dhawan flaunts his six-pack abs on 'Street Dancer 3D' first look poster

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The film by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020, and the makers have released the first look poster of Varun's character.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #VarunDhawan... First look poster of #StreetDancer3D... Trailer drops on 18 Dec 2019... Directed by Remo D’Souza... 24 Jan 2020 release. #StreetDancer3DTrailer

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Varun. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated by fans widely in 'ABCD 2'. 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi will also be seen in a pivotal part along with filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudheva.

'Street Dancer 3D' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. The story is written by Remo D'Souza and Tushar Hiranandani.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was set to star opposite Varun in the movie but she made an exit and Shraddha came on board. The film is touted as the biggest 3D dance film in the country.