Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan gets into comic mood for 'Coolie No. 1'

Varun Dhawan gets into comic mood for &#039;Coolie No. 1&#039;

Mumbai: After finishing shooting for "Street Dancer 3D", actor Varun Dhawan is now all set to get into a comic avatar for the remake of "Coolie No.1".

Varun on Tuesday took to social media and shared a BTS video in which he can be seen getting ready for his character Raju.

"Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile," Varun wrote on Twitter.

From making funny facial expressions to using different types of filters and opting a clown face, Varun leavs his fans in splits with the video.

In the background, Varun can be heard saying,"Arre bhai, yeh log daadi banaa rahen hain. Galaa sambhal ke bhai. Aap se dikha rahen hai ki shaving kaise hoti hai".

Varun will be seen sharing screen space with actress Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 comedy film "Coolie No. 1".

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. 

Tags:
Varun DhawanCoolie No 1Street Dancer 3D
