Varun Dhawan Gets Questioned By A Little Fan If He Is Really The Real Varun Dhawan; Actor’s Reaction Is Priceless

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan recently had an adorable interaction with a young fan that left everyone smiling. In a world where celebrities are often surrounded by social media hype, this sweet moment reminded fans of the genuine excitement that once defined Bollywood stardom.

During a recent outing, The Baby John actor was approached by a schoolboy who innocently asked him, “Are you Varun Dhawan?” The actor, dressed in a casual red T-shirt and Adidas track pants, was taken aback by the unexpected yet endearing question. Instead of laughing it off, Varun responded with a humble nod and a smile, confirming his identity. His warm gesture instantly won over not just the boy but also those witnessing the moment.

In today’s digital era, where celebrities are easily accessible through social media, such organic fan encounters have become rare. However, this moment brought back the charm of old Bollywood, where fans eagerly waited outside studios and homes just to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The innocence and excitement on the young boy’s face reminded many of a time when Bollywood fandom was all about pure admiration.

The heartwarming video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, quickly went viral on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments section with love for Varun’s humble and down-to-earth nature. Many praised him for keeping his stardom real and appreciating genuine fan interactions.

Varun, who made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012, has carved a special place in the hearts of fans with his versatile performances and grounded personality. Despite being one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, he continues to remain humble and approachable, making moments like these even more special.