Varun Dhawan Matches Army Cadets In Push-Up Challenge During 'Border 2' Shoot

New Delhi: The set of Border 2 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune recently turned into an unexpected arena of strength and camaraderie, as actor Varun Dhawan joined real-life army cadets for a spontaneous push-up challenge—adding a fun and spirited moment to the film’s intense third schedule.

In a candid behind-the-scenes video now grabbing attention online, what started as a 20-pushup challenge with the cadets soon escalated. Varun cheerfully took on a round of 50 knuckle push-ups alongside nearly 30–40 cadets, matching their discipline and enthusiasm with playful competitiveness. What began as a light-hearted break turned into a full-fledged display of physical grit, drawing loud cheers from the film crew and fellow cadets.

Currently being filmed at the NDA, the Pune schedule marks a critical leg of the war epic Border 2. Known for his dedication and high-energy on-set presence, Varun’s camaraderie with the cadets in this fun challenge reflects his deep respect for the armed forces—something central to the spirit of the film.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film is backed by a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the sequel promises to take audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Border 2 continues the legacy of showcasing the heroism and undying spirit of Indian soldiers.

Border 2 is set to storm into cinemas on January 23, 2026.