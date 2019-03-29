Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding not happening this year—Deets inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On the work front, Varun is busy with Dharma Productions' 'Kalank' starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's gen-next actor Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors around. His personal and professional life both hog the limelight and make headlines quite often. While he is busy promoting his upcoming mega-starrer 'Kalank', fans want to know whether he is looking forward to settling down with ladylove Natasha Dalal this year or not.

The actor has recently revealed that the wedding will have to wait for this year. In an interview with Filmfare, Varun was asked about the impending marriage with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. He said, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

He also talked about Natasha's equation with his parents. The 'Kalank' actor said, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

On the work front, Varun is busy with Dharma Productions' 'Kalank' starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.

The actor is also busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance film titled 'Street Dancer 3D' with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The movie will hit the screens on November 8, 2019. The actors will be seen performing some kickass dance moves in the entertainer.

