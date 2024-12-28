Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836970https://zeenews.india.com/people/varun-dhawan-natasha-dalals-daughter-laras-face-revealed-netizens-slam-paparazzi-delete-karo-2836970.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan -Natasha Dalal's Daughter Lara's Face Revealed, Netizens Slam Paparazzi; ''Delete karo''

Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara's face revealed as the trio spotted at the airport, jetting off for a New Year vacation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan -Natasha Dalal's Daughter Lara's Face Revealed, Netizens Slam Paparazzi; ''Delete karo'' (Image: @viralbhayani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently wowed audiences with his performance in Baby John, was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport as they embarked on their daughter Lara's first-ever New Year vacation. 

A video making rounds on social media features the trio, with Natasha Dalal lovingly holding their daughter Lara. The heartwarming moment has melted fans' hearts. 

Watch The Viral Video Below!

The Dhawan family looked picture-perfect on December 28, 2024, as they made their way through the airport, with paparazzi capturing their departure. 

Dhawan Family's Airtport Look 

Varun, known for his impeccable style, was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, grey pants, and a black jacket, pairing the look with red and black shoes.

Adding a holiday vibe to his outfit, he wore a beanie and sunglasses, carrying a backpack that completed his laid-back airport look.

Natasha wore a dark brown co-ord set and was seen lovingly holding their daughter Lara, who looked adorable in a white outfit. 

Netizens Slam Paparazzi 

After the Dhawan family’s video went viral, netizens criticized the paparazzi for zooming in on Lara’s face. To avoid being photographed, Natasha Dalal took a separate route from Varun Dhawan, but paparazzi captured a video during the security check.

This upset netizens, who slammed the paparazzi for revealing Lara’s face without parental consent. Some also recalled Varun Dhawan’s kind request to paparazzi not to photograph his daughter.

One commented,''This is such a gross invasion of a child’s privacy. Disgusting behaviour!!'' Another commented, ''Delete this!!! Varun is always so nice to you ppl and u all can't respect his privacy?? If he wanted to reveal her face he would have done it himself.. he doesnt want this.. have some shame nd delete''. One commented, ''Delete karo... ''

Work-wise, Varun Dhawan recently starred in ''Baby John'', the actor has an exciting line-up ahead, including 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and the war drama 'Border 2.'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK