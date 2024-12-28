New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently wowed audiences with his performance in Baby John, was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport as they embarked on their daughter Lara's first-ever New Year vacation.

A video making rounds on social media features the trio, with Natasha Dalal lovingly holding their daughter Lara. The heartwarming moment has melted fans' hearts.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

The Dhawan family looked picture-perfect on December 28, 2024, as they made their way through the airport, with paparazzi capturing their departure.

Dhawan Family's Airtport Look

Varun, known for his impeccable style, was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, grey pants, and a black jacket, pairing the look with red and black shoes.

Adding a holiday vibe to his outfit, he wore a beanie and sunglasses, carrying a backpack that completed his laid-back airport look.

Natasha wore a dark brown co-ord set and was seen lovingly holding their daughter Lara, who looked adorable in a white outfit.

Netizens Slam Paparazzi

After the Dhawan family’s video went viral, netizens criticized the paparazzi for zooming in on Lara’s face. To avoid being photographed, Natasha Dalal took a separate route from Varun Dhawan, but paparazzi captured a video during the security check.

This upset netizens, who slammed the paparazzi for revealing Lara’s face without parental consent. Some also recalled Varun Dhawan’s kind request to paparazzi not to photograph his daughter.

One commented,''This is such a gross invasion of a child’s privacy. Disgusting behaviour!!'' Another commented, ''Delete this!!! Varun is always so nice to you ppl and u all can't respect his privacy?? If he wanted to reveal her face he would have done it himself.. he doesnt want this.. have some shame nd delete''. One commented, ''Delete karo... ''

Work-wise, Varun Dhawan recently starred in ''Baby John'', the actor has an exciting line-up ahead, including 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and the war drama 'Border 2.'