Varun Dhawan On Daughter Lara’s Privacy: 'Social Media Should Be Her Choice'

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024. However, even after more than a year, the couple has still not revealed their baby girl's face to the public.

On Tuesday, Varun interacted with fans via a Q&A session on X. When a social media user asked him about his decision to reveal his daughter's face, the Border 2 actor replied, "I would rather leave that decision to her. Social media should be her choice, not something I decide for her," he said, adding the hashtag #varunsays.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Opening up about the film, Varun in one of the posts mentioned that "Border 2 is based on the 1971 war and that as we all know was a war filled with a lot of casualties on both sides. There were a lot of sacrifices made by our soldiers to win so some amazing stories."

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The audience can watch the film in theatres from January 23 onwards.