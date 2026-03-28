Varun Dhawan opens up about daughter’s health, reveals DDH diagnosis and treatment

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about a personal phase in his life, revealing that his daughter, whom he welcomed with wife Natasha Dalal in 2024, was diagnosed with developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

The actor shared the details during a recent interaction, shedding light on the condition and his family’s experience.

What is DDH?

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Speaking on the Be A Man, Yaar! podcast, Varun explained that DDH is a condition in which the hip joint does not form properly, causing the hip to slip out of its socket.

Varun Dhawan said, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai (One leg becomes longer or shorter than the other, because of which the walking becomes uneven). You can't walk or run properly."

He noted that this can lead to uneven leg length and difficulty in walking or running if not treated in time.

The actor added, "You get arthritis early, slip disc early.... West main iska bahut accha treatment hota hai birth pe hi India main har jagah nahi hai itna. But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hain jo iska care karte hain (In the West, there is very good treatment for this right from birth, but in India it's not available everywhere to that extent. However, there are also very good doctors here who take care of it)."

He continued, "With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anesthesia, and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

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Treatment and recovery process

Varun revealed that his daughter underwent a medical procedure to correct the condition. While surgery was not required, she had to remain in a spica cast for nearly two and a half months.

He described the experience as challenging, especially as his daughter had to be placed under anaesthesia and woke up in the cast. The cast has now been removed, and the treatment has been successful.

Raising awareness among parents

The actor emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and urged parents to be attentive to their children’s movement patterns. He stated that DDH is treatable, particularly when identified during early development.

Varun also clarified that he shared his experience to spread awareness rather than seek sympathy.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, which performed strongly at the box office. He will next appear in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, scheduled for release later this year.