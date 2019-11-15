close

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan poses with international wrestler Charlotte Flair—Pics

Varun Dhawan was spotted with international wrestler Charlotte Flair in Mumbai on Friday. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted with international wrestler Charlotte Flair in Mumbai on Friday. The dapper actor was all smiles as he was snapped with Flair, and the duo greeted paps as they posed for them. The two were spotted outside a gym in Khar.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Before heading out to meet Charlotte, Varun had asked his fans if they had any questions for her. He wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys I’m gonna meet up with

@MsCharlotteWWE

any questions u want me to ask her ?”

He also shared a video of Charlotte learning to dance on a song from his upcoming film 'Street Dancer'. The video, originally shared by Charlotte, had the caption, “Not quite salsa lessons instead learning some Bollywood dance moves .. thank you @Varun_dvn getting me Bollywood ready! #Mumbai #India”

To this, Varun responded, “Such a pleasure meeting u Charlotte. You truly are a queen.Charlotte already dancing on a street dancer song”

Check out his tweet here:

Coming to 'Street Dancer 3D', the film is produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020 and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

