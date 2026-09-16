/Varun Dhawan raises concern over soil health: ‘It has been giving me sleepless nights’

In August, Varun Dhawan revealed that he had purchased a farm. The actor shared a video on Instagram showing himself at the property, enjoying a cup of chai and biscuits. Alongside the video, he simply wrote, “I bought a farm.” In the video, Varun said, “Okay, so guys, I want to share some news with you. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hai. Yeh khet. I have taken this, and don't ask me why, but to just stand here and have my chai and biscuit in this weather is unbelievable. Unbelievable.”