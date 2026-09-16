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Varun Dhawan raises concern over soil health: ‘It has been giving me sleepless nights’

Varun Dhawan has opened up about concerns over declining soil quality and the loss of natural nutrients after visiting his newly acquired farmland.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Varun Dhawan raises concern over soil health: ‘It has been giving me sleepless nights’
Image Credit: Varun Dhawan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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