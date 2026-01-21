Advertisement
BORDER 2

Varun Dhawan Reacts To Getting Trolled Ahead Of 'Border 2' Release...'Doesn't Really Matter'

Border 2 Release: The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23, 2026.

|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has finally spoken about the trolling he has been facing ahead of the release of his much-awaited film 'Border 2.'

The 'Bhediya' actor, while speaking to the media at the 'Braves of the Soil' tribute trailer launch of 'Border 2,' shared how he deals with online noise and stays focused on his work.

While speaking at the event, Varun made it clear that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself.

ALSO READ: Border 2 First Review Out: Sunny Deol Leaves A Moving Impression, Viewer Reveals Most Memorable Scene!

" I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter . Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)," Varun said.

Adding that he trusts the film, he continued, "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

The second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies.

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23. 

