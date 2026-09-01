/Varun Dhawan unlocks his 'core memory', shows wife Natasha and daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

The post offered a glimpse of the actor’s family time as he introduced his daughter to the statue. In the photos, Varun and Natasha can be seen posing alongside the actor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, with Natasha holding their daughter Lara in her arms. Varun has chosen to keep his daughter’s face hidden in the pictures. One of the images also shows the actor carrying Lara as they pose by the beach, while the photo carousel offers glimpses of the family’s Singapore getaway, including moments from their visit to Jurassic Park. The last picture captures the doting dad sweetly holding his daughter Lara’s tiny finger.