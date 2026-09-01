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  • /Varun Dhawan unlocks his 'core memory', shows wife Natasha and daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Varun Dhawan unlocks his 'core memory', shows wife Natasha and daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug, near Mumbai, in the presence of close family members and friends.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Varun Dhawan unlocks his 'core memory', shows wife Natasha and daughter Lara his wax statue at Madame Tussauds
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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